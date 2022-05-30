Experts offer advice of swimming safety

BALTIMORE — Pool season is officially here and a lot of people can't wait to go for a dip, however its important for parents to implement pool safety with children, as kids ages one to four have the highest drowning rates in the United States.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Lifeguards say in order to keep a good relationship with the water, it's crucial to follow swimming safety.

Parents should always have their eyes on their children even if they have floaties.

Additionally, teach children to stay away from pool drains, experts say if a small, light person gets too close to one, they can get trapped underwater, which is why having safeguards in place for personal pools are crucial.

The YMCA also recommends people:



Always Wear a Life Vest for Inexperienced swimmers

Don’t Play Breath-Holding Games

Enter the Water Feet First

Take swimming lessons

Parents should also have a cover for private pools so children can't easily get into it.

Lifeguards also recommend all children learn to swim, and parents should learn CPR.

To perform CPR on a child or infant The American Red Cross encourages adults to follow these tips:



Place the child on their back on a firm, flat surface

Give thirty compression's, for a child, place the heel of one hand in the center of the child’s chest, with your other hand on top and your fingers interlaced and off the child’s chest

Give two breaths for a child, open the airway to a slightly past-neutral position using the head-tilt/chin-lift technique

Continue giving sets of thirty chest compression's and two breaths until, the child show sign of life or a trained health worker takes over

"Its important parents keep an eye on their children. It's also important kids listen to the lifeguards and understand lifeguard whistle warnings," said John Cadigan General Manager of Meadowbrook.

There is currently a lifeguard shortage in the United States. Pool safety leaders ask all pool goers to be on alert.

