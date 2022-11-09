Executive race in Anne Arundel County too close to call

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The race for County Executive in Anne Arundel County is too close to call.

Challenger, Jessica Haire, has a nearly 11,000 vote lead over the Democrat Incumbent Steuart Pittman.

With 42,000 mail-in ballots left to count, anything can happen.

Historically, mail-in ballots in the county are more Democratic than Republican.

Pittman needs to have twice as many votes as Haire from the mail-in count to win.

"So, if he gets 2/3 of 42,000, he's getting around 27,000 and she'll get whatever is left, about 15,000, and he needs 11,000 and that barely gets him to that point," said Dan Nataf, AACC Political Science Professor.

Election officials will start the mail-in vote count Thursday in Anne Arundel County.