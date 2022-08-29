'I'm broken': Residents attend talent show in hopes of ending youth violence

BALTIMORE — Enough is enough, that's what community members in Baltimore are saying about the youth violence. People say the recent tragedy of Nykayla Strawder, who was shot and killed by a nine-year-old, has encouraged major change.

The 15-year-old’s death devastated the area and sparked an immediate need for action, which community leaders are investing more into the youth, starting with a talent show.

Dozens of people came to the Arena Playhouse Theatre to attend a save the youth talent show, in hopes of taking kids out of the streets and allowing them to invest in healthy outlets.

It encourages adults to pay close attention to kids and invest in building a better city for the next generation.

"She was the spark that got me out of my comfort zone. Now is the time for us to give back. You can't depend on the police and elected officials, the community has to take a stand," said Willie Ray, Founder and Chairman Save Another Youth Inc.

People who attended the event say the youth violence has plagued the City of Baltimore, too many parents are burying their children instead of watching them grow. This summer at least 25 teenagers were shot.

Loved ones like Strawder's family says enough is enough.

"I'm broken, but I want to be able to help someone else, another kid. That's what I'm here for it's not, it's too late for my child...But I can save another youth. So that's why I'm here to try to assist with stopping this violence. We have to save our young kids," said Donyette MCcray, Strawder's aunt.

"This is the beginning of a real youth movement. Stop the violence, end the virus, real youth movement. We want everybody to know mainly the youth that they are part of this, and they're gonna lead us," said Ray.

Organizers of the Save Another Youth Inc, plan on creating more initiatives to help the youth.

To get involved call Rev. Ray 443-392-5114.