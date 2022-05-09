Enhanced bacterial monitoring of Back River taking place

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County environmental health specialists are working to conduct enhanced bacterial monitoring of Back River in areas that are adjacent to and downstream from the City’s Back River Wastewater Treatment plant.

In April, a public health advisory was issued by the Department of Health and Department of the Environment regarding Back River water, as independent water sampling showed elevated bacteria levels both upstream and downstream of the treatment plant.

RELATED: Public health advisory issued regarding Back River water

In addition to routine seasonal sampling conducted by the Department of Health’s Environmental Health Services, biologists from the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability’s Watershed Management and Monitoring section will be monitoring additional locations in upper Back River.

Results will be posted each week here.

“The health and safety of our residents is of paramount concern for me, so while we do not have any operational control of the wastewater plant, we can and will continue to regularly test Back River’s water quality,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Making this information easily accessible to the public allows community members to make informed decisions about their interactions with the waterway as we continue to push for a solution to the underlying issues.”

Sampling results on April 25 and May 2 have indicated acceptable levels of both Enterococci and E. Coli at all location