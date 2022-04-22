Public health advisory issued regarding Back River water

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and the Maryland Department of Health has issued an advisory regarding Back River water.

The MDE is aware of independent water sampling in the Back River which showed elevated bacteria levels both upstream and downstream of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Due to contaminants in the water, the following recommendations have been issued:

Avoid contact with Back River water

Do not drink stream water

Do not swim or wade in the water

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating

If you accidentally touch the water, wash with soap and water as soon as possible

If you have open wounds or sores that come in contact with stream water, talk with your healthcare provider

If water contact cannot be avoided, cover any open wounds or sores with waterproof bandages

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.