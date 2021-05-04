Eight injured in shootings across Baltimore Monday

BALTIMORE — Eight people were injured in shootings across Baltimore City Monday.

The first shooting took place just after midnight when a 31-year-old Ephraim Gordan was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Fords Lane. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Just around an hour later, another 31-year-old man was shot in the 3700 block of Hayward Avenue.

Right before noon, a 31-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace, then, around 3 hours later, two additional women walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the victims died from her injuries and the others condition is currently unknown.

Investigation revealed the victims were parked inside a vehicle in the 600 block of N. Fremont Avenue when a vehicle pulled alongside their vehicle and an unknown suspect inside that vehicle opened fire, without warning.

As dusk fell on Monday, another shooting occurred, three people injured in North Baltimore.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and back in the 500 block of Gorsuch Avenue and another man, a 23-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen and buttocks. A short time later, a 25-year-old man had been located in the 3400 block of Greenmount Avenue. That victim had been shot in the ankle.