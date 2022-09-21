Edgewater man arrested after shooting another man with shotgun

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a man after he shot someone with a shotgun during a fight.

Monday afternoon, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater.

When they arrived, they detained two suspects in front of the residence.

Police say when they entered the home, the victim was lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was initially detained by officers upon arrival.

Officers learned that the suspect, 57-year-old Jeffrey Hysan, was involved in a physical confrontation inside the home with the victim.

Then at some point during the fight, he grabbed a shotgun.

The victim told officers that he was shot in the shoulder/neck area. The victim was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hysan was arrested and charged accordingly.