Dundalk man charged in double shooting near Canton Square

BALTIMORE — A Dundalk man has been charged in a double shooting near Canton Square early Sunday morning.

Baltimore police announced this morning that Mario Diaz, 30, is accused in the shooting of two men, ages 32 and 25, just before 2 a.m. when bars let out on July 17. It happened on South Potomac about a block north of the Square.

Baltimore Police Department Mario Diaz



Diaz is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives believe he shot the victims after an argument.

Baltimore saw one of its most violent weekends in recent memory, with five people killed.

