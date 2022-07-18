Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dundalk man charged in double shooting near Canton Square

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:22:19-04

BALTIMORE — A Dundalk man has been charged in a double shooting near Canton Square early Sunday morning.

Baltimore police announced this morning that Mario Diaz, 30, is accused in the shooting of two men, ages 32 and 25, just before 2 a.m. when bars let out on July 17. It happened on South Potomac about a block north of the Square.

Mario Diaz
Mario Diaz

Diaz is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives believe he shot the victims after an argument.

Baltimore saw one of its most violent weekends in recent memory, with five people killed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019