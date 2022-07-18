5 men killed in Baltimore over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Since Friday, 5 people have been killed in Baltimore, including two teens near Morgan State University.

Friday, just before midnight, Baltimore Police responded to Argonne Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two 17-year-old males suffering from gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals. One of the 17-year-old victims and the 18-year-old died.

Morgan State University put out a statement saying the incident did not involve anyone affiliated with the school.

Saturday, a 32-year-old man was killed on Edmondson Avenue in Southwest Baltimore, a 28-year-old man was killed on Fortview Way in Southeast Baltimore and another man was killed on Ramsey Street in the Pigtown area of South Baltimore.

There was also a non-fatal double shooting early Sunday morning near the Canton Square. It’s the second shooting there in a week. It happened just before 2 a.m. as bars were letting out.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back. They were taken to the hospital.

The councilman for Canton, Zeke Cohen, said two groups of people were fighting when someone pulled out a gun and police have a strong lead on the suspect.

If you have any information on the shootings, you can report it anonymously by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.