DuClaw selling "Give a Crap" sour ale with portion of proceeds benefiting Colon Cancer Foundation

BALTIMORE — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

It's one of the most common yet deadliest cancers affecting people worldwide, but if caught early it can be one of the most curable too.

The only way to detect colorectal cancer is by getting a screening.

That's where Baltimore based DuClaw Brewing Company comes in, with their "Give a Crap" campaign.

DuClaw just dropped "Give a Crap," a limited-edition sour ale, brewed with blueberry, black currant, and vanilla.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Colon Cancer Foundation.

Cans feature the iconic rainbow poop emoji, and a QR code that links to the “Weekly Digest,” for educational content of colorectal cancer screening.

On March 7, DuClaw also launched a weekly giveaway on its Facebook page. Every entry has the chance to win one of 20 prize packs, including a Squatty Potty, DuClaw exclusive merchandise, or a pack of at-home colon disease tests that determines if blood is in your stool.

