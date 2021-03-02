BALTIMORE — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

It's one of the most common yet deadliest cancers affecting people worldwide, but if caught early it can be one of the most curable too.

The only way to detect colorectal cancer is by getting a screening.

That's where Baltimore based DuClaw Brewing Company comes in, with their "Give a Crap Challenge."

So it begs the question, what would you doo-doo for a cold beer?

Here's how it works in three simple steps.

First, be one of the first 400 people to sign up here between March 3-7.

DuClaw will randomly select 100 lucky entrants to participate for free. The other 300 can still take part by making an $85 donation.

Once that's out of the way, you will receive a test kit.

Then all you gotta do is take a number two, and mail it to the lab in the prepaid envelope.

As a reward, a limited edition 6-pack of DuClaw’s "Sour Me Unicorn Farts glittered sour ale," will be delivered to your front door.

“This is us, arms in the air shouting from the rooftops that colorectal cancers are no longer simply an old person’s disease,” said Cindy Bourassi, president of the Colon Cancer Foundation. “The fight against the second-leading cause of cancer death among U.S. men and women is serious...and sometimes, the best way to engage people is with a little humor!”

Personalized test results will be sent securely to you on your device.

