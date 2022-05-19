Drivers may see higher gas prices, surpassing six dollars a gallon

BALTIMORE — This summer drivers won’t be seeing much relief. Analysts predict prices will go higher than six dollars a gallon.

Gas prices have already hit a record high according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

On Thursday the nationwide price of gas reached $4.58 a gallon. Compared to last year, it was $1.55 cheaper.

The state of Maryland also reached a new high record for gas.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reported Maryland drivers are paying $4.61 a gallon compared to $3.05 a year ago.

Additionally, a week ago Marylander's were paying $4.41 for gas, a twenty cent increase in just one week.

"That's crazy. It's unbelievable. I didn't know it was gonna get that bad," said Ryan West Harford, county resident.

JP Morgan analysts believe due to U.S. gasoline supplies being at their lowest, and the demand for gas being high, this dynamic could possibly make drivers pay over six dollars a gallon this summer.

"We're starting to get into this time period where people are going to be driving more for those vacations. So, with higher demand out there and supplies being down, that typically pushes up prices. Also, we're right in the time period in May where we start to see those gas prices rise into the summer driving season," said Morgan Dean, spokesperson AAA Mid-Atlantic.

"I’ve definitely not been driving as much. I'm trying to use public transportation as much as possible," said David Laredo, Baltimore County resident.

Some people are also rethinking their summer plans.

Keegan Railey is a Baltimore City resident. She explained how she will not be traveling too much this summer.

Railey said typically she travels to visit family, but this year due to prices, she'll only take small trips.

"It's too much money. We're not gonna do any big road trips or anything like that because it's too much. These prices are impacting many people," said Railey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic recommends these saving tips:

Get your vehicle checked out:



Perform regular car maintenance at the intervals recommended by the vehicle manufacturer in the owner's manual or as indicated by the in-car maintenance reminder system.

Keep tires properly inflated:



Under-inflated tires can decrease your gas mileage by approximately 3 percent. Not to mention, properly inflated tires are safer and last longer.

Avoid idling:



Idling gets zero miles per gallon. Letting your vehicle idle for more than 10 seconds uses more gas than shutting it off and restarting.

View more tips to save gas here.

