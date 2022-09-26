Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Howard County

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Neighbors at The Bluffs at Fairway Hills apartment complex in Columbia say 55-year-old Tim Wise could often be seen out tinkering on his car.

That is, until recently.

“He had a little Honda or Civic or something,” said August Kitchen, one of the victim’s friends, “I don’t know if he lost it or it broke down, and then he started riding his bike around.”

Police say Wise was lawfully riding a bicycle westbound on Route 175 near the Gateway Overlook Shopping Center at about 3:00 in the morning Sunday when he lost his life.

“This person was riding a motorized bike in the roadway,” said Seth Hoffman of the Howard County Police Department, “He was initially struck by the one vehicle, ejected from his bike and then struck in the roadway by another vehicle who stopped. The first vehicle who hit him on the bike did not stop so right now it’s a hit-and-run.

Medics pronounced Wise dead at the scene just over six miles from his home.

Some of his friends can’t help but wonder if he would have survived the initial accident, if only that first vehicle hadn’t left the scene.

“If they stop, they can help see if he’s alright. You hear about a second car, because no one knows that he’s there,” said Kitchen, “That’s just… I’m sorry. I’m still processing this. Yes. That’s rough.”

If you have any information, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered. You can call police at 410-313-STOP.

