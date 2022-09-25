Watch Now
$5,000 REWARD: Columbia motor-bike rider killed in hit-and-run

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 25, 2022
ELKRIDGE, Md.  — A Columbia man on a motorized bike was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Howard County overnight, said police. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch the driver.

It happened at about 3:05 a.m., on Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge.

Timothy Joseph Wise, 55, was riding a motor bike on Route 175, going west, when he was struck by a vehicle, then ejected into the roadway and hit by a second vehicle.

The first vehicle, which is unknown, left the scene. The second driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of Route 175 was closed for three hours.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

