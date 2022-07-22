Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver charged in 2021 hit and run that killed 16-year-old Jayden Baldree

Jayden Baldree
GoFundMe
Jayden Baldree
Jayden Baldree
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 13:54:45-04

DUNDALK, Md. — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a deadly hit and run last year that claimed the life of 16-year-old Jayden Baldree.

Baltimore County Police announced the arrest Friday, but did not identify the alleged getaway driver, who apparently was 17 at the time of the incident.

Baldree died July 19, 2021 after being hit by an Acura while riding her bike along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore Street.

RELATED: Driver wanted in hit and run that killed teen riding bike in Dundalk

Shortly after the collision police found the suspect's vehicle, at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue with the tags removed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019