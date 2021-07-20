Driver wanted in hit and run that killed teen riding bike in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Police are looking for a hit and run driver who allegedly struck and killed a 16-year-old girl riding a bike in Dundalk Monday.

The deadly crash happened just after midnight along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore Street.

Police identified the victim as Jayden Baldree.

Officers located an unoccupied 2005 Acura, believed to be the suspect's, at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

