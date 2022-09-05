DPW finds E. Coli in water in several locations in the City Council District 9

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW) found E. Coli in tested water samples from several locations in City Council District 9.

According to DPW's Twitter page, three locations within the district 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, 920 N. Carey St, all had E. Coli in the water.

WATER SAMPLING NOTICE: DPW has sampled several locations in City Council District 9: 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, 920 N. Carey St where total coliform, E.coli contaminants have been identified in the water.

DPW said the team is flushing the system and performing leak detection, valve assessments, and increasing the chlorination in the area.

City Fire, Police, and the Officer of Emergency Management, as well as MDE have all been notified, provided representatives, and are engaged with DPW.

DPW will continue to sample and survey the communities in the area where the sampling was performed.

As of right now, the listed locations in City Council District 9 appear to be the only facilities affected and are being urged to only use water for flushing.

Residents are encouraged to boil water used from their faucets.

DPW will be in the area handing out water as needed and will continue to provide frequent updates.

