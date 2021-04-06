Dozens gather for vigil in Highlandtown to honor victims in recent violence

BALTIMORE — City leaders joined dozens of members of the Hispanic community in the Highlandtown neighborhood for a vigil to honor victims of recent violence.

The group gathered on South Conkling Street near the scenes of where 30-year-old Marcus Wilson and 41-year-old Fabian Mendez were killed.

On March 29th, Baltimore Police say Wilson was stabbed while he was reportedly walking to the store with his 5-year-old daughter. No arrests have been made in the case.

Days later, a group of teens carjacked Mendez. Police say he died from his injuries after the suspects hit him with his car. A 16-year-old has been charged for the crime, while the other suspects are still on the loose.

Family members of both victims spoke at the vigil where they thanked the community for the support during this difficult time.

“I can see that my brother has a lot of friends. He was a good person. He worked very hard to take care of our families here in the United States and back home,” said Mendez’s sister.

“Marcus was a very good dad to my baby niece and he did not deserve what happened to him,” said Autumn Piper who is sisters with the mother of Wilson’s daughter.

During the vigil, community members also say violence in the area is happening far too often as they called for justice for both victims

“New security measures and resources are necessary to make sure our community can live in peace,” said one speaker with the Baltimore Latino Community group.

Mayor Brandon Scott, councilman Zeke Cohen and other city leaders joined the vigil to denounce the violence.

“It does not take way from the pain and the grief that we feel this evening but i promise you we will be addressing violence in Baltimore in anew comprehensive way that will look at both the root causes of crime and focus on the small group of people that continue to commit the majority of violence in Baltimore city,” Mayor Scott said.

“A violent act perpetrated against one of us is violence against all of us,” Councilman Cohen said. "Whether you are black or white, Asian or Hispanic, or in Highlandtown or Honduras, you belong in this city and we need you here.”