Dozens attend Harford County Council meeting over the firing of the county's health officer

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — More than 60 people spoke during Tuesday night’s county council meeting in Harford County. Many of them are divided over the firing of former county health officer Dr. David Bishai.

“This appears to be politically motivated and there is no indication that this termination was for cause," said Kim DeCoste.

The Harford County Council voted to remove Bishai from his position last month.

“For those of you who voted for the termination of Dr. Bishai, I thank you," one speaker said.

Bishai believes his firing was because of political pressure from protesters who wanted him to be fired or resign and because of his support for masks and vaccine mandates

“People choose to live in fear and that’s fine. I don’t have a problem if you want to stay in, wear double masks [and] take vaccines. I don’t have a problem at all," said Michelle Willoughby. "Therefore, you shouldn’t have a problem if I don’t want to wear a mask, if i don’t want to get vaccinated and if I choose to live my life freely.”

“Masks are not just about your kids or your health, they're about not killing somebody else’s parent or loved one or somebody that they care about," Allison Galbraith said.

Before the meeting, dozens of protesters for and against the firing of Bishai gathered outside.

Some were holding signs urging the council to give him his job back, while counter protesters were there to support the council’s decision.

“We’re not for segregation in anyway shape or form," said Williams Martino who agreed with his termination.

"There seems to be a strong anti-science movement pushing a lot of misinformation around the county," said Jared DeCoste who created a petition for the council to reinstate Bishai. "What we are seeing now is that it's actually affecting the decisions that are being made by our government council and we need that to stop."