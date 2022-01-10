Downtown road closures scheduled Tuesday for Officer Holley's funeral

BALTIMORE — Traffic in Downtown Baltimore will be modified Tuesday for the funeral of officer Keona Holley.

Westbound Conway Street will be closed to traffic between Light and Howard Streets beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. until funeral vehicles clear the area.

Here is a list of other closures;

Single lane closures along northbound and southbound Howard Street between Camden and Conway Streets (next to the median in both directions)

Right lane closure of westbound Conway Street between Charles and Howard Streets

Southbound Charles Street will be closed at Conway Street

During the ceremony, inbound/northbound traffic along I-395 will be able to access eastbound Conway Street and northbound Howard Street. However, temporary traffic stops will be implemented along I-395 at the intersection of Conway Street throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Other routes expected to experience heavy traffic are;

Pratt Street between Paca and Light Streets

Russell/Paca Street between Lee and Pratt Streets

Sharp Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

Howard Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

Conway Street between Light and Howard Streets

Charles Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation recommends planning ahead for the morning commute by allowing additional travel time and using alternate routes away from the Baltimore Convention Center to avoid significant delays.