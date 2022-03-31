Do you know who this man is? Baltimore Police need your help!

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police detectives need the public's help in identifying a man in this composite sketch.

He was found dead on March 1 in the 300 block of Spring Court just after 5 p.m.

On March 3, the Medical Examiner's Office ruled that he was the victim of a homicide.

A concerned citizen sent a local councilman a photograph of a man who he believed resembled the sketch. Unfortunately, the person did not know the man's identity.

The victim had no identification, severe tooth decay, multiple layers of clothing and his fingerprints did not yield a match in the system. Investigators believe the victim may have been homeless.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide investigators at (410)396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.