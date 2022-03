BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police detectives need the public's help in identifying a man in this composite sketch.

BPD

Police say they need to identify him in order to solve an open case.

He is reportedly homeless and frequents the Perkins Homes area in Southeast Baltimore. Detectives believe he was last seen wearing this jacket.

BPD

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.