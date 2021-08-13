Director of Kids Revolution speaks out after employee is charged with child pornography

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — “We’re being beat up for something you chose to do.”

That’s the message the co-owner and director of Kids Revolution is sending to her former employee after he was arrested on child pornography charges in Baltimore County.

By simply watching Alysa Stoffrengen interact with children at Kids Revolution, you couldn’t tell that she’s battling an unthinkable scandal surrounding an employee who grew up right there in her program.

“I’m not okay. I am far from okay but I have to stay calm for these children,” said Stoffregen.

On August 11, Baltimore County Police arrested David Naujokas on charges for possessing promoting and distributing child pornography, all while working at Kids Revolution as van driver.

Charging documents revealed the 26-year-old was sending and receiving videos of children performing sexual acts with each other and with adults.

According to court records, he was sharing the pictures and videos via snap chat and kik in groupchats with names like “8 and up usually.” All of this while apparently planning for his wedding in 6 months, according to Stoffregen, who considers it all a slap in the face she couldn’t have predicted.

She says he kept his dealings discrete. He never made advances to any of her students.

“No one has ever said he’s done anything inappropriate,” said Stoffregen.

However, court records indicate that Naujokas told detectives 2 years ago a 6-year-old at the center “sat on his lap and accused him of touching her butt.” And documents also say that he advised detectives that there was a 10-year-old girl that he watched and was “attracted to”, so much so he saved pictures of her and sent them to others in chats.

Stoffregen says, “you left us handling your decisions, your illegalities and you’re not here to clean it up. We’re being beat up for something you chose to do.”

Baltimore County Police say they believe there are more potential victims they’re working to uncover and they’re asking citizens, especially parents, for help.

“Please sit down and have an age appropriate conversation with your children and encourage them to speak up and speak out regarding their engagements with David,” said Baltimore County Police Officer DJ Moore.