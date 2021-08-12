Former summer camp advisor accused of distributing child pornography

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A former summer camp advisor has been arrested and charged with possessing, promoting and distributing child pornography.

Baltimore County Police say prior to his arrest, 26-year-old David Naujokas, worked as a summer camp advisor at Kid’s Revolution, a licensed child care center in Cockeysville.

He remains at the Baltimore County Detention Center held without bond.

The Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit believes there is the potential of additional victims involving this suspect. If anyone has information, they should contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, there is help available for you 24-hours a day. You can call the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of these resources: