Despite school tragedies, counselors say students aren't seeking support

BALTIMORE — Wednesday's misfortune left many communities heartbroken after five Edmondson High School students left school grounds without permission and were shot outside the Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

RELATED: Five high school students shot at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

Some students told WMAR- 2 News they’re traumatized and want change.

"I feel like there should be better security in the school. So they can’t just leave out– they shouldn't have been killed, it was really uncalled for," said Iyonna Upsher, BCPSS student.

School counselors say city schools have offered a multitude of support, but not many students are taking the help.

"Students y'all need to reach out. It's okay to not be okay," said Amber Dortch, school based mental health therapist at Edmondson High School.

Experts say there’s a risk to not seeking mental support and parents should look out for these tell-tale signs that their child may be struggling.

"A lot of them may turn to substances, that's a risk. A lot of them may turn to running away. A lot of them may turn to maybe isolating themselves for a while to try to help process. But I would say definitely a big thing, and probably with all students especially my students is anger, they're just angry," said Dortch.

Activists encourage the community to offer assistance. It's no secret kids connect to those they can relate to, which is why mentorships are important, especially for young Black men.

"If you are [a] healthy Black man and you want to give back to your community, you don't have to do something big or grandiose, find a mentee, somebody that you can impart wisdom to. Find a young man as you can take under your wing and give that young man the space to be able to communicate about the problems, the traumas and things that they're going through," said Elijah Miles, chairman of Tendea family.

Mental health experts say it's also important for parents and caregivers to seek counseling for yourselves, because if you’re not okay your kids can feel the effects.

For mental health resources visit:

https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/mental-health-update

