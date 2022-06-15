Despite lifeguard shortages, 12 city pools set to open this summer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is slowly overcoming the lifeguard shortage. Baltimore City Parks and Recreation announced 12 pools will open this summer.

"Our pool's capacity will be based on the amount of lifeguards we have per shift . The more lifeguards we have, the more we will be able to up our capacities at the pool. I really want to ask the public to please be patient with us. We are working diligently to provide people with a safe and fun experience," said Nikki Cobbs Aquatic Director, Baltimore City Parks and Recreation.

Recs and Parks say, thanks to Baltimore City Public school students, the city was able to get a few lifeguard positions filled, but in order to open more pools they need more people to train to become lifeguards.

"We are actively recruiting lifeguards, lifeguard one receives 16 an hour, lifeguard two which are water safety instructors, get 17 an hour, pool operators 18 an hour, and pool mangers receive 19 an hour," said Cobbs.

Beginning at 1p.m. on Thursday, pools will open seven days a week, except for the Druid Hill pool.

Due to Afram weekend, it'll be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Recs and Parks want the public to keep this in mind:

This year, pools will have free admission, revised hours, locations, and an online reservation process.

Earlybird Swim at Patterson and Country Club at Druid Hill will resume this season.

Payment must take place via Civic Rec.