Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputy shoots alleged armed car thief in St. Mary's County

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 14:43:10-05

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We're learning more about what led to a police involved shooting in St. Mary's County Monday night.

It all started when someone reported a stolen vehicle at the Wawa on Three Notch Road in California.

The car was ultimately located three blocks up at a hotel parking lot.

RELATED: Suspect shot after police chase in St. Mary's County, deputies unharmed

That's where deputies located a potential suspect, who took off running towards nearby Wildewood shopping center.

According to police the suspect was armed with a knife, and tried getting away by carjacking a citizen outside a restaurant.

While giving chase officers reportedly attempted to use a taser and K-9 to take the suspect into custody.

When that didn't work, the suspect allegedly got into a running car prompting one deputy to fire three shots.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Meanwhile the involved deputy was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices