Deputy shoots alleged armed car thief in St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We're learning more about what led to a police involved shooting in St. Mary's County Monday night.

It all started when someone reported a stolen vehicle at the Wawa on Three Notch Road in California.

The car was ultimately located three blocks up at a hotel parking lot.

That's where deputies located a potential suspect, who took off running towards nearby Wildewood shopping center.

According to police the suspect was armed with a knife, and tried getting away by carjacking a citizen outside a restaurant.

While giving chase officers reportedly attempted to use a taser and K-9 to take the suspect into custody.

When that didn't work, the suspect allegedly got into a running car prompting one deputy to fire three shots.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Meanwhile the involved deputy was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.