Police: Suspect shot after police chase in St. Mary's County, deputies unharmed

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The Saint Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Monday night.

The incident took place in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center.

Around 9:32 p.m., deputies reported to the Wawa for reports of a stolen vehicle. When they found the stolen vehicle, the suspect fled on foot.

According to police, during the chase, the suspect was shot.

The suspect was provided first aid and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No injuries to deputies have been reported.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted and briefed on the investigation.

