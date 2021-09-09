Delegation deciding where 2026 FIFA World Cup is played heads to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A delegation that will decide where the 2026 FIFA World Cup is played is heading to Baltimore.

On September 19 and 20 they will scout the city’s sports facilities, including M&T Bank Stadium.

The city's bid committee made up of Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford will also be tasked with sharing their vision and plans as to what type of experience the city would offer during an event like the FIFA World Cup.

The visit is seen as a big step in the selection process for an event that could generate tens-of-millions in local revenue.

“Confidence and anticipation continue to build in our bid to bring the FIFA World Cup to Baltimore in 2026. Maryland is home to thousands of football fans from around the world who would love nothing more than to see their favorite teams play the beautiful game at M&T Bank Stadium," said Rutherford.

