Lt. Governor, Baltimore Mayor leading effort to bring 2026 FIFA World Cup to Maryland

BALTIMORE — Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined forces to officially launch a campaign to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Charm City.

The two will co-chair the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 FIFA World Cup Host Committee, which will be tasked with making a case for why the state would be an ideal host for the major international soccer tournament.

"The beautiful game of soccer played at M&T Bank Stadium? I'm in!," said Rutherford. "I see every seat in this stadium filled with thousands of people cheering for their favorite team, and enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I believe we can make this vision a reality."

If Baltimore is chosen, the event would most certainly generate millions in city revenue.