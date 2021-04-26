Delmar Police Officer Assaulted In Ambush

DELAWARE — The Delaware State Police are investigating an assault on a Delmar Police Officer that occurred early this morning.

At approximately 5:12 am on Sunday April 25, 2021, Delmar Police Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community for a report of a fight in progress.

At this point in the investigation it is unclear what transpired inside the residence, but we do know the officer was involved in a physical altercation.

The dispatchers began checking on the officer and received no response. At that time, additional officers were dispatched and a Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived on scene to find the officer unconscious in the residence.

First Aid was rendered to the officer and Emergency Medical personnel transported him to TidalHeath in Salisbury and he has since been transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with significant injuries.

Preliminary investigation also revealed a separate, but related assault, which involved an elderly couple across the street from the original incident. Both of those victims sustained significant injury as well and were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. One of those victims is currently being transported to Shock Trauma.

There were multiple people in the house that were taken into custody upon the arrival of additional units from the allied police agencies. At this time there is no threat to the general public or community.

The Delaware State Police is investigating both events and is working collaboratively with the Delmar Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other involved agencies.

“Corporal Keith Heacook is a 22 year veteran and has been employed with our department since 1998.” said Chief Ivan Barkley of Delmar Police Department, “He is a husband, son, brother, and father. Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured. Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward. We appreciate the support from the Delaware State Police, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other agencies who responded and are assisting with this investigation.”

This is an active and on-going investigation and more details will be released when they become available.

