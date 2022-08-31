Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded D.C. schools out of millions during pandemic

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — It's been more than seven months since former Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward took his own life.

We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving allegations of fraud.

According to WJLA-ABC7, an investigation revealed Ward had defrauded a group of public schools in Washington D.C., known as KIPP, out of $2.2 million that was intended for student technology devices and services.

An inquiry was launched in December 2021 after an internal review showed irregularities, while schools were still transitioning to virtual learning.

Along with his Mayoral duties, Ward at the time also reportedly worked as KIPP's head of technology.

In a statement Wednesday, Hyattsville officials said Ward never had access to the city's cash account while serving as Mayor.

"The allegations in the civil complaint relate to Kevin Ward’s personal business dealings and that the City of Hyattsville is not implicated in any way," the City said in a statement. "City leadership would like to assure community members that there is a robust, multi-layered approval process in place for the expenditure of City funds and no elected official has access to the City’s cash account."

United States Park Police officers found Ward’s body back in January near Fort Marcy, a park in McLean, Virginia. He'd apparently shot himself.