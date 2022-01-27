Hyattsville Mayor found dead from apparent suicide

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A Mayor of a city in Prince George's County has reportedly taken his own life.

Kevin Ward passed away January 25 of an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound, according to the City of Hyattsville website.

WJLA-ABC7 reports that Ward’s body was found by United States Park Police officers in Fort Marcy, a park in McLean, Virginia,

"Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville," the City said in a statement. "We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family."

Governor Larry Hogan took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

The First Lady and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward.



We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Ward family and the people of Hyattsville as they grieve this tragic loss. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 26, 2022

Ward was twice elected to the Hyattsville City Council before stepping in as Interim Mayor at the beginning of 2021. He was then officially elected Mayor in May of that year.

On his campaign website, Ward said he was a husband and father of two adopted sons.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.