Deadly stabbing over Popeyes chicken sandwich lands PG County man in jail for 22 years

OXON HILL, Md. — A Capitol Heights man will spend more than two decades behind bars for stabbing a man to death over cutting in line at a Popeyes restaurant, nearly three years ago.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Monday morning that Ricoh McClain had been sentenced to 22-years for the murder of Kevin Davis.

It was the night of November 4, 2019, when prosecutors say McClain approached Davis after he had cut in front of several customers waiting in line for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

That led to a brief argument before spilling outside in front of the restaurant, at which point McClain stabbed Davis one time in the upper body killing him.

Police say the entire confrontation lasted only about 15 seconds.

McClain was ultimately found guilty this past April.