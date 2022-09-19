Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly stabbing over Popeyes chicken sandwich lands PG County man in jail for 22 years

Popeye’s Has A New Fried Chicken Sandwich—and People Are Saying It’s Better Than Chick-fil-A’s
Copyright Getty Images | Joe Raedle
<a href="http://www.gettyimages.com/license/643471708">Getty Images | Joe Raedle</a>
Popeye’s Has A New Fried Chicken Sandwich—and People Are Saying It’s Better Than Chick-fil-A’s
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 12:28:56-04

OXON HILL, Md. — A Capitol Heights man will spend more than two decades behind bars for stabbing a man to death over cutting in line at a Popeyes restaurant, nearly three years ago.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Monday morning that Ricoh McClain had been sentenced to 22-years for the murder of Kevin Davis.

It was the night of November 4, 2019, when prosecutors say McClain approached Davis after he had cut in front of several customers waiting in line for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

RELATED: Police say it was all over the victim cutting the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich line

That led to a brief argument before spilling outside in front of the restaurant, at which point McClain stabbed Davis one time in the upper body killing him.

Police say the entire confrontation lasted only about 15 seconds.

McClain was ultimately found guilty this past April.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019