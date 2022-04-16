Man found guilty in stabbing death over cutting Oxon Hill Popeyes chicken sandwich line

OXON HILL, Md. — A man who was charged after stabbing a person to death over cutting a line at an Oxon Hill Popeyes in 2019 was found guilty.

Ricoh McClain, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Kevin Davis.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.

On November 4, 2019, McClain stabbed Davis outside of the Popeyes.

Police said McClain approached Davis after he had cut in front of several customers waiting in line for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

The two men then got into a brief verbal argument inside the restaurant, and then got out of the line and went outside.

About 15 seconds later, police say McClain stabbed Davis one time in the upper body killing him.

Police were able to recover the knife at the crime scene.

An officer was able to positively identify McClain on restaurant surveillance, based on past run-ins with McClain.

