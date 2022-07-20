Dan Cox (R), Wes Moore (D) lead Maryland Gubernatorial Primary

BALTIMORE — Marylanders' eyes are on the governor's race.

In just a few months, current Governor Larry Hogan will be replaced.

Voters took to the ballots to decide the two candidates who will meet in November's election.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Donald Trump-endorsed Dan Cox was leading Kelly Schulz (56.3% to 40.1%) in the Republican primary. Wes Moore (37.4%) was leading Tom Perez (26.1%) in the Democratic primary.

Schulz was endorsed by Gov. Hogan.

Wes Moore got a big financial push from Oprah Winfrey.

Moore, a bestselling author, and his running mate Aruna Miller, a former state legislator from Montgomery County, reported about $2.1 million cash on hand in the latest fundraising reports filed by candidates covering the period of Jan. 13 through June 7.

However, the winners of the primary may not be decided for a few days, or maybe a couple of weeks.

That's because Gov. Hogan vetoed a bill in this year's General Assembly that would've allowed mail-in ballots to be counted ahead of time. Instead, mail-in ballots can't be counted until Thursday.

More than 500,000 voters in Maryland requested a mail-in ballot.

Whoever emerges from the GOP primary will face steep hurdles in a state that represents one of the best opportunities this year for a Democrat to take back a governor’s mansion. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state, but Hogan was able to win two terms by pledging to cut taxes, emphasizing bipartisanship and not being afraid to challenge Trump.