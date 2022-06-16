Here is who holds fundraising advantages in Maryland's primary gubernatorial race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore is entering the last five weeks of Maryland’s crowded Democratic primary for governor with a fundraising edge, and he got a boost from Oprah Winfrey to help him down the stretch.

Republican Kelly Schulz, endorsed by term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan, holds a significant fundraising advantage in the race for the GOP’s nomination.

Maryland’s primary is July 19. Mail-in ballots will begin arriving at residential addresses this week, the state elections board announced Monday. More than 400,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to eligible Maryland voters so far, the board said.

In-person early voting begins July 7.

Moore, a bestselling author, and his running mate Aruna Miller, a former state legislator from Montgomery County, reported about $2.1 million cash on hand in the latest fundraising reports filed by candidates covering the period of Jan. 13 through June 7.

Moore, a former CEO of a nonprofit anti-poverty group, got a lift Tuesday night for the next reporting cycle with a virtual fundraiser online with Winfrey. Moore has raised more than $7 million for the cycle.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, and his running mate, Monique Anderson-Walker, reported about $1.6 million cash on hand. His campaign reported in January that his campaign had more than $3 million on hand.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, and his running mate, Monique Anderson-Walker, reported about $1.6 million cash on hand. His campaign reported in January that his campaign had more than $3 million on hand.