CSX settles with State of Maryland over 2021 coal explosion in Curtis Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of the Environment and CSX have agreed to a civil settlement related to the 2021 explosion at a coal exporting facility in Curtis Bay.

Under the agreement CSX will pay the state a $15,000 fine, and commit another $100,000 to the community based organization South Baltimore Community Land Trust Inc.

In turn the organization is supposed use that money towards rehabbing a vacant building with hopes of transforming it into an environmental education, research, and training center for the Curtis Bay community.



They also have the option of using the funds to buy an electric van and charging station to help with transportation needs within the area.

The explosion itself occurred when contractors were working to move coal on a conveyer belt.

Although it caused no injuries the state alleges CSX, without proper authorization, discharged pollutants and emissions without taking reasonable precautions to prevent it from becoming airborne.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, CSX denied the state's allegations but committed to a series of corrective actions anyway.

In June CSX was also cited and penalized by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for what they considered serious violations leading to the explosion.



All that is separate from an ongoing class action lawsuit filed by neighborhood residents.