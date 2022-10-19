Curtis Bay residents file lawsuit against CSX for harmful explosion in 2021

BALTIMORE — Residents that live in the Curtis Bay Area are filing a class action lawsuit against CSX claiming the company has been improperly operating the Curtis Bay Facility and this caused the release of coal dust and dangerous contaminants.

This ultimately led to an explosion in December 2021.

Fire officials said contractors were working to move coal on a conveyor belt when the coal dust exploded.

"It felt like... just a wave like boom. It's just hard to explain. We thought a helicopter hit the building," said Chad Starr, who was repairing a pick up truck at a shop in Curtis Bay.

The plaintiffs are looking to receive $5 million in damages.

There were no injuries reported, but the explosion could be heard within a 3 to 4 mile radius across the harbor.

"As a direct and proximate result of Defendants' collective failure to exercise ordinary and reasonable care, Plaintiffs' and Class Members suffered damages, including but not limited to property damage and the need for medical monitoring as stated below," the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson from CSX said they are looking into the allegations.