Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Curtis Bay residents file lawsuit against CSX for harmful explosion in 2021

CSX doesn't move forward with new tunnel
Copyright Getty Images
Luke Sharrett
<p>A Northbound CSX Transportation Inc. auto rack freight train (Left) passes a Southbound CSX train in the siding at Bonnieville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, October 1, 2015. CSX Transportation is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings on October 14, 2015. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg</p>
CSX doesn't move forward with new tunnel
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 18:03:14-04

BALTIMORE  — Residents that live in the Curtis Bay Area are filing a class action lawsuit against CSX claiming the company has been improperly operating the Curtis Bay Facility and this caused the release of coal dust and dangerous contaminants.

This ultimately led to an explosion in December 2021.

Fire officials said contractors were working to move coal on a conveyor belt when the coal dust exploded.

"It felt like... just a wave like boom. It's just hard to explain. We thought a helicopter hit the building," said Chad Starr, who was repairing a pick up truck at a shop in Curtis Bay.

RELATED: Explosion at CSX facility in South Baltimore, officials say no injuries reported

The plaintiffs are looking to receive $5 million in damages.

There were no injuries reported, but the explosion could be heard within a 3 to 4 mile radius across the harbor.

"As a direct and proximate result of Defendants' collective failure to exercise ordinary and reasonable care, Plaintiffs' and Class Members suffered damages, including but not limited to property damage and the need for medical monitoring as stated below," the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson from CSX said they are looking into the allegations.

CSX has just received the lawsuit and is reviewing the allegations. The Curtis Bay facility has been operating for over 140 years without an incident like this; fortunately last year’s event did not result in any injuries. We have been working with federal and state environmental and safety officials since it occurred. CSX remains committed to the safety and health of our employees and our neighboring communities.

Cindy Schild, spokesperson for CSX

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019