Crofton High School’s football team forfeited 7 football games over two seasons

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Crofton High School’s football team is undergoing major scrutiny after a number of players were deemed ineligible. Unfortunately, their wins are turning into losses, and it's going to cost them a few games.

The team will forfeit five varsity and two junior varsity football games over two seasons due to the participation of players deemed to be ineligible.

The school system made the decision after discovering multiple students in two unrelated matters were involved.

"I'm a little upset. I don't know who didn't know this for two years," said Chris Wahl, parent of Crofton High School student.

Wahl is the parent of a junior who plays football at the high school. He says the news of ineligible players costing the team to forfeit games is a hard pill to swallow.

He, along with many other parents, don't understand how this incident went unnoticed.

"All of them worked hard. They busted their butts since the middle of summer. Getting good grades, doing what they're supposed to be doing, so I just feel really bad for them," said Wahl.

According to the public school system, the decision means the Cardinals will forfeit four varsity games and one junior varsity game in the current season. They will also forfeit one varsity and one junior varsity game in the 2021-2022 season as well.

One parent who wanted to remain anonymous expressed how this should have never happened, and they hope kids will learn from it.

"It is inappropriate just to win a football game that you put children's lives in jeopardy, and their future. I'm happy they’re shining a light on it, because in other aspects it will allow them to be held accountable and know that, hey, if I do this, or if I try to sneak, eventually it's going to be called out," said the parent.

School officials won't say the number of players involved or state the reasons for their ineligibility, although it can range from the players age, academics or behavior, but all in all officials believe the team will overcome the setback.

"Number one of the lessons of athletics is dealing with adversity and so certainly there's adversity there now for this team to overcome. It is also important to understand that the varsity team is still eligible to compete in the postseason. This does not alter that while it does change their record and will change their playoff seeding, they are still eligible to participate," said Bob Mosier Chief Communications Officer Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Any student-athletes involved are ineligible to participate in sport activities for at least 60 school days.

