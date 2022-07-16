Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews working around the clock to restore power due to storms

Winter Weather Texas Power Failures eletrical grid
David J. Phillip/AP
Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Winter Weather Texas Power Failures eletrical grid
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 18:33:10-04

BALTIMORE — As BGE is still working throughout the night to repair system damage brought on by the powerful storms that happened Tuesday, the BGE’s Mobile Operations Command Center at the Jacksonville Senior Center will be open until 9 p.m. tonight for customers still without power.

RELATED: More than 112,000 Maryland residents affected by power outages due to severe weather

According to BGE, around 170,000 consumers have been restored service, while reporting that 6,638 people are without power. In addition to their service, more than 1,300 extra members are still working to restore power.

"We know customers are frustrated about estimated restoration times that may have changed." Here are a few reasons why this is happening and additional info on Estimated Time of Restoration (ETRs):

  • A significant amount of equipment damage was caused by large fallen trees and branches.
  • Trees are down in roads and customers’ yards, which in some cases is limiting our crews’ access and extending the time it takes to do system repairs.
  • Replacing a pole can take 6-8 hours, and we have multiple jobs with multiple broken poles.
  • The extent of the damage is significantly more severe than the average storm, increasing the time to restore service and making estimated times of restoration more uncertain and more likely to change.
  • We continually review and may change ETRs to provide the most up-to-date information we have at the time.

To take a look at updates and outages in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019