BALTIMORE — As BGE is still working throughout the night to repair system damage brought on by the powerful storms that happened Tuesday, the BGE’s Mobile Operations Command Center at the Jacksonville Senior Center will be open until 9 p.m. tonight for customers still without power.

According to BGE, around 170,000 consumers have been restored service, while reporting that 6,638 people are without power. In addition to their service, more than 1,300 extra members are still working to restore power.

"We know customers are frustrated about estimated restoration times that may have changed." Here are a few reasons why this is happening and additional info on Estimated Time of Restoration (ETRs):

A significant amount of equipment damage was caused by large fallen trees and branches.



Trees are down in roads and customers’ yards, which in some cases is limiting our crews’ access and extending the time it takes to do system repairs.



Replacing a pole can take 6-8 hours, and we have multiple jobs with multiple broken poles.



The extent of the damage is significantly more severe than the average storm, increasing the time to restore service and making estimated times of restoration more uncertain and more likely to change.



We continually review and may change ETRs to provide the most up-to-date information we have at the time.

