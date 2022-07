BALTIMORE — Due to the severe weather, many Maryland residents have reported to BGE that they are without power.

As of 7:45 p.m., more than 112,400 people reported power outages across Maryland.

The numbers range by county and places like Baltimore County have reported more than 38,000 people affected due to the outages. Harford County has more than 30,000 impacted, and Carroll County has more than 24,000 outages.

To see the full list of outages by county click here.