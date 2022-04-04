Crews to remove shipping containers from the Ever Forward in order to get it floating again

BALTIMORE — A change of strategy in ongoing efforts to get the grounded Ever Forward container ship back afloat in the Chesapeake Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other officials have decided to remove the shipping containers aboard the ship, hoping it will free up the weight needed to get it moving again.

Right now crews are awaiting the installation of two crane barges, that will be able to lift the containers and take them back to their original onboarding facility, at the Seagrit Marine Terminal in Baltimore.

In the meantime, workers will continue digging in the water up around 43 feet to assist in the removal process.

Once the containers are removed, tugs and pull barges will attempt another refloat. The whole process could last more than two weeks.

During that time, the shipping channel will remain open to one way traffic.

Currently, there is a 500-yard safety zone set up around the 1,095-foot ship for safety purposes.

The ship has been grounded near Craighill Channel since March 13. Several previous attempts to free the ship have failed.

It's owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., which also owns the Ever Given vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week last year, causing massive problems for global shipping. No traffic has been impacted here thus far.