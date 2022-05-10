Court documents paint horrific picture of how a former Westminster High coach used Snapchat to prey on kids

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Charging documents paint a horrific picture of how a former substitute teacher and head volleyball coach at Westminster High School used Snapchat to prey on kids.

Police say 32-year-old Evan Thomas Harris Frock used multiple names on the app, falsely posing as a high school aged boy to solicit explicit photos from underage girls.

An official criminal investigation was launched in February after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to court filings, Frock had been preying on these children dating back to at least October of 2021.

His youngest victims ranged from 6 to 8 years-old, while others were high school students between the ages of 15 and 16.

Frock reportedly admitted to using his fake identity on Snapchat to talk with students at the school where he worked.

Following news of his indictment, Frock was fired from Carroll County Public Schools.

Frock also previously worked as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletics Director at Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills.

The school later said he'd not been employed there since June of 2020.

Frock faces 140-years behind bars if convicted on all charges.