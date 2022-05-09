Westminster High substitute teacher, head varsity volleyball coach arrested on child pornography charges

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A substitute teacher and head varsity volleyball coach in Carroll County was arrested for child pornography.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has charged 32-year-old Evan Thomas Harris Frock with four counts of inducing a minor to produce child pornography, four counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of knowingly soliciting child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Officers said Frock is employed as a long-term substitute and head Varsity Volleyball Coach at Westminster High School in Carroll County and may be or have been associated with other schools and athletic businesses in the Baltimore region.

Frock also worked as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletics Director at Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills.

The sheriff’s office said that on Monday, a search warrant was executed at his home on Courtland Street in Taneytown.

Officials say that between April 2021 and October 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received Cybertipline Reports that a subject, later identified as Frock, had distributed files of child pornography through the social media app, Snapchat.

Officers said Frock pretended to be a high school aged male on social media to facilitate exchange of explicit photos and videos.

Investigators said Frock used the Snapchat usernames of volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025, laxguy2323 and pictures1025 to send, receive, and solicit explicit photographs and videos of underage females.

Investigators are working with school officials and the Carroll County Board of Education to identify additional student victims who may have had inappropriate contact with Frock.

Officials believe Frock has contacted more than 1,000 Snapchat users.

If you believe that you or your child was a victim of Frock, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 410-265-8080 or Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center at 410-386-3640.

