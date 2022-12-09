Court Docs: Baltimore man killed 75-year-old mother for wanting to leave home

BALTIMORE — Newly obtained court documents say a Northeast Baltimore man killed his own mother because she wanted to leave her home.

Kevin Burke called police on Wednesday afternoon to report his mother's death.

When officers got to his apartment on Gainsborough Court, Burke took them to a bedroom where 75-year-old Stewartress Burke was found unresponsive on the ground.

According to charging documents Burke told police "She tried to leave, I pushed her down, I killed that (expletive)."

On scene police recovered the woman's broken glasses. Burke admitted during an interview with detectives that he "zapped out" and repeatedly punched his mother in the face.

The deadly assault happened sometime between 9 and 10 that morning, but Burke didn't call police until about 2:20 in the afternoon, despite his mother's screams for help.

Burke reportedly told investigators he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and claims to have been off his meds at the time of the murder.

BPD Kevin Burke

He's currently being held without bail on first degree murder charges. A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for January 3.