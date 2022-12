BALTIMORE — A Northeast Baltimore man is accused of killing his 75-year-old mother.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon to a home in the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court.

That's where officers found Stewartress Burke dead with "obvious signs of trauma" to the upper body.

Her 52-year-old son, Kevin Burke, was still on scene and admitted to assaulting his mother during an argument.

Burke was then taken into custody and charged.

BPD Kevin Burke

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.