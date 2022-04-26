'Could’ve had a very tragic situation': Video captures gunshots fired after dirt bike stolen in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Security footage captured gunfire near a Northwest Baltimore synagogue this past weekend.

Police told WMAR-2 News it started after the theft of a dirt bike.

Security footage from a synagogue in Northwest Baltimore shows a theft of a dirt bike followed by multiple gunshots.

Gunshots heard after dirt bike stolen

The shooting happened in the middle of the day Sunday off a busy stretch of road.

No one was injured, but at least one bullet casing was picked up by a local child.

Now, police are looking for the people responsible.

The security footage of Sunday’s shooting on Park Heights Avenue near Pinkney Road has come to light after Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer posted it to his Twitter account.

He said the video made his stomach sick.

“This is broad daylight, 2:30 in the afternoon on a Sunday with kids walking around the neighborhood and have people with just no regard for human life opening fire over the bike,” Schleifer said.

The gunshots were fired after as red pickup truck cuts off a person who stole a dirt bike.

Councilman Schleifer said the driver of the truck was the father of the dirt bike’s owner.

He was reportedly following his son and attempted to thwart the robbery.

The gunfire, according to police, came from the suspects who initially tried to steal the dirt bike.

“Thankfully the bullet all missed, but we could’ve had a very tragic situation out there with that many shots being fired, both on the victim’s father as well, as the innocent bystanders on the street,” Schleifer said.

Police said a black Infinity was involved in the crime.

One of the suspects drove off with the stolen dirt bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

