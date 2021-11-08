Concerns about a rise in violence in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five homicides in Annapolis this year and hours after the Mayor and Chief of Police announce an arrest in an October homicide, there were three more shootings in town.

People who live and work in the area are looking for answers.

Prior to the three Friday shootings, Chief Ed Jackson says they are looking at increasing patrols in that area and are looking for a place to have a more permanent location in the Clay street area.

"The Universal Lodge, the Messianic Lodge, they've offered us some space. We hope to occupy that real soon, just as a presence in the neighborhood," he said.

Annapolis has always been a popular town to visit, but with all these shootings, some people who live and work here are questioning even daytime visits.

"We love coming to the historic area and bringing the kids and getting ice cream and walking around. So now you're thinking even short little spurts of visits here may become dangerous," one individual said.

Two people were shot Friday and they are expected to live. Three guns were recovered.

Over the weekend, Chief Jackson authorized all police on a "call-up" mode for enhanced visibility of police on Annapolis streets.

The Mayor says he is seeking help from the federal government and from the public as well. He assures anyone who comes forward with information will remain anonymous.