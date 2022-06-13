Community members want lawmakers to fix high gas prices

BALTIMORE — In the united states the national price of gas officially hit five dollars. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, prices may continue to rise.

Community members are frustrated that gas prices are skyrocketing. Many residents in the city of Baltimore expressed how much they already struggle.

People say they're at odds, if they can't pay for gas, they can't go to work, and if they don't go to work, then they can't pay for gas. Community members think people need to come together to make a difference.

"I think if people get together and make their voices heard. I think they can make a difference because there's power in numbers," said James Watts, Baltimore City resident.

Residents hope lawmakers will step in and do something about the high prices. A lot of drivers say Maryland's thirty-day gas tax holiday wasnt enough.

"Lawmakers should do something to eliminate some of the price gouging I would call it. This escalation of prices is too much. I think if they were more concerned, they would do something about it," said Watts.

AAA Mid-Atlantic encourages drivers properly maintain their cars and avoid unnecessary speeding, experts say for every five miles per hour one drives over 60 miles per hour is equivalent to burning an additional 15 cents per gallon.

AAA Mid-Atlantic saving tips include:

Get your vehicle checked outPerform regular car maintenance at the intervals recommended by the vehicle manufacturer in the owner's manual or as indicated by the in-car maintenance reminder system. Did you delay regular maintenance during the pandemic because you were driving less? Now is the time to get it looked at. Find a AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility here [aaa.com].

Keep tires properly inflated-Under-inflated tires can decrease your gas mileage by approximately 3 percent. Not to mention, properly inflated tires are safer and last longer. Check pressure in all four tires every two weeks with an accurate, hand-held air pressure gauge.

Know your octane-Do not purchase mid-grade or premium gas unless your owner’s manual specifically recommends it. According to AAA research [newsroom.aaa.com], Americans waste more than $2.1 billion annually on premium gas in vehicles designed to run on regular fuel. AAA found no benefit to using premium gas instead of regular-grade fuel. At the time of the study, 70% of U.S. drivers owned a vehicle that required only regular gasoline.

To stay up to date with gas prices in your area visit: https://gasprices.aaa.com/